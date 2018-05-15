Our curated list of notable Dapps changing the way we communicate.
|Rank
|Description
|Category
|Protocols
|Tweets/Week
|1
|Kyber
|Decentralized exchange service that converts crypto.
Financial Services
Ethereum
|1399
|2
D
|DDEX
|Decentralized exchange for Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens
Financial Services
Ethereum
|998
|3
|Yours
|Social network based on P2P content rewarding.
Social Networking
Bitcoin Cash
|978
|4
|Bancor
|Decentralized fluidity network that holds & converts tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
|686
|5
|DTube
|Crypto-decentralized video platform.
Social Networking
Steem
IPFS
|649
|6
|IDEX
|Decentralized exchange for trading ERC-20 tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
|599
|7
|EthLend
|Decentralized financial marketplace for lending.
Financial Services
Ethereum
|506
|8
|CryptoKitties
|Game centered around collectible, breedable digital cats.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
|444
|9
|Gitcoin
|Decentralized Open Source Software funding client.
Developer Tools
Ethereum
|398
|10
|Busy
|Blockchain-based rewards social network platform.
Social Networking
Steem
IPFS
|308
|11
|Bounty0x
|Decentralized & monetizing bounty hunting platform.
Financial Services
Ethereum
IPFS
|299
|12
|ForkDelta
|Decentralized trading platform for ETH-based tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
|295
|13
|Aragon
|Online decentralized court system.
Business Tools
Ethereum
IPFS
|267
|14
|Civic
|Platform for decentralized verified identities.
Utilities & Productivity
Civic
Ethereum
IPFS
|238
|15
|Everipedia
|Decentralized, online encyclopedia based on EOS.
Education & News
EOS
IPFS
|207
|16
|SpringRole
|Decentralized professional network platform.
Social Networking
Ethereum
|198
|17
|Peepeth
|Open, decentralized, & uncensorable microblogging.
Social Networking
Ethereum
IPFS
|176
|18
|markup.rocks
|Client-side app that manipulates mark-up documents.
Documents & Storage
|159
|19
|SuperRare
|Platform to create, sell and collect digital art on Ethereum.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
|155
|20
|Radar Relay
|Trustless, token trading ETH tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
0x relays
|118
|21
D
|DaDa
|Collaborative drawing platform.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
|111
|22
|OpenBazaar
|P2P protocol for e-commerce transactions.
Marketplaces
IPFS
|109
|23
|Etheremon
|Game to capture, train, transform and trade Etheremons.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
|104
|24
|SteemIt
|Blockchain-based rewards platform for publishers.
Social Networking
Steem
|97
|25
|KnownOrigin
|Platform to discover, buy and collect digital artwork.
Marketplaces
Ethereum
|95