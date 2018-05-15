App.co
Hot Social Dapps

Our curated list of notable Dapps changing the way we communicate.

SteemIt

Blockchain-based rewards platform for publishers.

Stealthy

Decentralized communication platform on Blockstack.

Peepeth

Open, decentralized, & uncensorable microblogging.

Mastodon

Free, open-source and decentralized microblogging.

Diaspora

Privacy-aware, decentralized social network.

DTube

Crypto-decentralized video platform.

RankDescriptionCategoryProtocolsTweets/Week
1KyberDecentralized exchange service that converts crypto.
Financial Services
Ethereum
1399
2
DDEXDecentralized exchange for Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens
Financial Services
Ethereum
998
3YoursSocial network based on P2P content rewarding.
Social Networking
Bitcoin Cash
978
4BancorDecentralized fluidity network that holds & converts tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
686
5DTubeCrypto-decentralized video platform.
Social Networking
Steem
IPFS
649
6IDEXDecentralized exchange for trading ERC-20 tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
599
7EthLendDecentralized financial marketplace for lending.
Financial Services
Ethereum
506
8CryptoKittiesGame centered around collectible, breedable digital cats.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
444
9GitcoinDecentralized Open Source Software funding client.
Developer Tools
Ethereum
398
10BusyBlockchain-based rewards social network platform.
Social Networking
Steem
IPFS
308
11Bounty0xDecentralized & monetizing bounty hunting platform.
Financial Services
Ethereum
IPFS
299
12ForkDeltaDecentralized trading platform for ETH-based tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
295
13AragonOnline decentralized court system.
Business Tools
Ethereum
IPFS
267
14CivicPlatform for decentralized verified identities.
Utilities & Productivity
Civic
Ethereum
IPFS
238
15EveripediaDecentralized, online encyclopedia based on EOS.
Education & News
EOS
IPFS
207
16SpringRoleDecentralized professional network platform.
Social Networking
Ethereum
198
17PeepethOpen, decentralized, & uncensorable microblogging.
Social Networking
Ethereum
IPFS
176
18markup.rocksClient-side app that manipulates mark-up documents.
Documents & Storage
159
19SuperRarePlatform to create, sell and collect digital art on Ethereum.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
155
20Radar RelayTrustless, token trading ETH tokens.
Financial Services
Ethereum
0x relays
118
21
DaDaCollaborative drawing platform.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
111
22OpenBazaarP2P protocol for e-commerce transactions.
Marketplaces
IPFS
109
23EtheremonGame to capture, train, transform and trade Etheremons.
Games & Digital Assets
Ethereum
104
24SteemItBlockchain-based rewards platform for publishers.
Social Networking
Steem
97
25KnownOriginPlatform to discover, buy and collect digital artwork.
Marketplaces
Ethereum
95
